Ahead of merger with Air India, Vistara adds Mauritius to international destinations

Set to be merged into Air India along with Air Asia, Tata's low-cost carrier Vistara flies to 43 destinations with a 54-aircraft fleet. Its 5,100 employees will also be absorbed into Air India, which has reportedly been plagued by crew shortages.
But before the amalgamation, Vistara has launched direct flights to Mauritius, five times a week.
Diverse service options for flyers
Apart from making Mauritius its 15th international destination, Vistara has also added one more class to its aircraft apart from economy and business.
It has become the only airline to offer premium economy for passengers headed to Mauritius from India.
Ahead of the merger that involves end of brand Vistara for a bigger Air India, the Tata-owned grand old carrier predicts an end to price wars.
Evenly dividing Indian skies
Air India's CEO said that with the carrier and Jet Airways sharing 85 per cent of the market share, pricing will be done with profit in mind.
This assertion comes at a time when a panel urged the aviation ministry to cap airfare, with demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, and a low-cost carrier getting absorbed into a larger entity.
As Vistara continues increasing its global presence, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed ultra low-cost Akasa Air is also eyeing overseas destinations.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)