Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes go-around scaring passengers | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

A Delhi-bound Vistara flight on Tuesday afternoon made a go-around scaring passengers. The flight UK 836 which departed from Chennai.

Sandeep Amar, a passenger who was on the flight, told Free Press Journal that the flight aborted landing after the flight descended closer to the ground.

Recounting their experience, Amar said, "Everyone was shocked and scared as we came as close as 20-30 meters to the ground and then the flight ascended back right up."

Sandeep said that it was super scary and shocking. They added that there was no communication from the airline.

He said that the pilot had only made an announcement that they will attempt to land again after a 10-minute-interval. They added that when they approached the crew demanding explanation, they were trying to laugh out the incident.

Free Press Journal has reached out to the airline for a statement, the story will be updated when we receive the communication.