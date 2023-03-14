 Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes go-around scaring passengers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi-bound Vistara flight makes go-around scaring passengers

Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes go-around scaring passengers

The pilot aborted landing after the flight descended near the ground, said passenger, adding that the airline gave no communication about the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes go-around scaring passengers | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

A Delhi-bound Vistara flight on Tuesday afternoon made a go-around scaring passengers. The flight UK 836 which departed from Chennai.

Sandeep Amar, a passenger who was on the flight, told Free Press Journal that the flight aborted landing after the flight descended closer to the ground.

Recounting their experience, Amar said, "Everyone was shocked and scared as we came as close as 20-30 meters to the ground and then the flight ascended back right up."

Read Also
DGCA fines Vistara fined ₹70 lakhs for not meeting minimum number of mandated flights
article-image

Sandeep said that it was super scary and shocking. They added that there was no communication from the airline.

He said that the pilot had only made an announcement that they will attempt to land again after a 10-minute-interval. They added that when they approached the crew demanding explanation, they were trying to laugh out the incident.

Free Press Journal has reached out to the airline for a statement, the story will be updated when we receive the communication.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: RJD's Sunil Rai kidnapped from his office in Chhapra, shocking abduction caught on CCTV

Bihar: RJD's Sunil Rai kidnapped from his office in Chhapra, shocking abduction caught on CCTV

Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes go-around scaring passengers

Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes go-around scaring passengers

UP: Sikh man assaulted, turban tossed by mob on Holi after he pulls out sword; Pilibhit Police...

UP: Sikh man assaulted, turban tossed by mob on Holi after he pulls out sword; Pilibhit Police...

PM Modi holds key meeting with senior ministers in Parliament

PM Modi holds key meeting with senior ministers in Parliament

Bihar presents India's lowest literacy rate, followed by Arunachal: MoE

Bihar presents India's lowest literacy rate, followed by Arunachal: MoE