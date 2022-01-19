AGS Transact Technologies IPO receives 88% subscription on Day 1 of offer

The initial public offer of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies received 88 per cent subscription on the first day on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 2,51,98,420 shares as against 2,86,74,696 shares on offer, according to BSE data.

The data further said that retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 1.32 times subscription, while non institutional investors garnered 1.02 times subscription.

The company raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:38 PM IST