 Aerospace & Ambition: India Invests ₹65,400 Crore To Develop & Produce Fighter Jet Engines
From the advanced Tejas Mk2 to the stealthy AMCA, and from upgraded fighters to unmanned aircraft, India plans to build around 1,100 engines in the next decade. This will not only boost India’s defence capabilities but also its confidence in technological self-reliance.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
New Delhi: India is gearing up to give its aerospace ambitions a big push with a massive investment of about Rs 65,400 crore ($7.44 billion) to develop and produce fighter jet engines by 2035. The plan aims to make India self-reliant in one of the most critical areas of defence -- aircraft propulsion, according to a Times of Oman report.

The project marks a strong step towards reducing dependence on imports and building engines that can power the next generation of Indian fighter jets. From the advanced Tejas Mk2 to the stealthy AMCA, and from upgraded fighters to unmanned aircraft, India plans to build around 1,100 engines in the next decade. S. V. Ramana Murthy, Director of the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), is leading the mission to build homegrown engines that can compete globally.

Its upgraded versions could soon power unmanned combat aircraft, an important part of the country’s future defence strategy. International collaborations will also play a big role in this mission. Global engine makers like France’s Safran, Britain’s Rolls-Royce, and the US’s GE are in discussions to co-develop a fifth-generation engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) -- a project expected to produce its first prototype by 2028.

For the first time, India is inviting private companies to participate in fighter jet development, opening new opportunities for innovation and growth in the aerospace sector. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will work alongside private and global players to share the workload and boost production. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) vision, the government is actively encouraging global defence manufacturers to set up production facilities in India.

The move signals a shift -- from India being a buyer of defence technology to becoming a builder and partner in advanced manufacturing. Experts say this massive engine development programme will not only strengthen India’s defence readiness but also help boost the economy by creating jobs, encouraging exports, and positioning India as a global player in the aerospace industry.

