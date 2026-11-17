IPO | Representational Image

Mumbai: Gujarat-based industrial automation solutions provider Advanced Sys-Tek Ltd has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise up to ₹98 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26 lakh shares by existing shareholders.

SEBI Clears IPO Proposal

Advanced Sys-Tek submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in July 2026. Following regulatory scrutiny, SEBI issued its final observations on November 11, clearing an important hurdle in the company's public listing process. The company can now proceed with preparations for its IPO, subject to applicable requirements.

Where Will IPO Funds Go?

According to the draft prospectus, Advanced Sys-Tek plans to allocate approximately ₹15.96 crore towards capital expenditure. The investment includes establishing a fabrication facility at its Vadodara plant and constructing a new building with supporting infrastructure. The company also intends to install rooftop solar systems and purchase additional machinery.

₹50 Crore For Working Capital

A significant portion of the fresh issue proceeds, amounting to ₹50 crore, will support long-term working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes. These investments are intended to support the company's expansion and operational requirements.

What Does Advanced Sys-Tek Do?

Advanced Sys-Tek specialises in industrial automation solutions for petroleum, oil and lubricants storage facilities, petrochemical terminals and fuel distribution infrastructure. Its offerings include liquid and gas fiscal metering systems, commonly called metering skids, and automation solutions for LPG bottling plants.

IPO Managers Appointed

Inga Ventures and Sowilo Capital Advisors LLP are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar. The company has yet to announce the IPO price band, subscription dates and proposed listing schedule.

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