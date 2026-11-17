Rediff.com |

Mumbai: Internet services company Rediff.com India Ltd has filed updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to ₹600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed public issue will comprise entirely fresh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company had received SEBI's approval for the IPO in August 2026.

Where Will IPO Proceeds Go?

According to the updated filing, Rediff.com plans to invest ₹224.8 crore in developing and expanding its digital platforms, including Rediff One, Rediff Pay and Rediff TV.

Another ₹183.34 crore has been allocated towards marketing and brand-building activities. The remaining proceeds will support unidentified acquisitions and general corporate requirements.

Rediff's Digital Expansion

Established in 1996, Rediff.com began as an internet portal offering news and digital content. It introduced Rediffmail in 1998 before entering the personal finance segment through MoneyWiz in 2007.

The company subsequently expanded into mobile applications, enterprise productivity solutions and e-commerce services. Its enterprise offerings operate under Rediff One, while BuildaBazaar has been rebranded as Rediff Commerce.

Rediff Pay And TV In Focus

Rediff launched its digital video platform, Rediff TV, in July 2025. In December 2025, it received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to operate as a third-party application provider under the UPI framework through Rediff Pay. These businesses form part of the company's broader digital expansion strategy.

Who Owns Rediff.com?

Rediff.com India is a subsidiary of AvenuesAI Ltd, formerly Infibeam Avenues. Its parent company operates the CCAvenue digital payments platform and enterprise software businesses.

Keynote Financial Services is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India will serve as registrar. The company has not yet announced the IPO price band, subscription dates or listing schedule.

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