 Aditya Birla Capital Q3 Net Profit Rises 22% YoY To ₹608 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹3,538 Crore
Aditya Birla Capital reported a 22.2 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rupees 607.7 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 14.1 percent to Rupees 3,538 crore. Sequentially, the company posted a 20 percent rise in profit from Rupees 506.5 crore in Q2 and 6.4 percent growth in revenue from Rupees 3,325 crore, maintaining an upward momentum.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
Mumbai: In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Aditya Birla Capital recorded consolidated revenue of Rupees 3,538 crore, compared to Rupees 3,325 crore in Q2 and Rupees 3,101 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit rose to Rupees 607.7 crore from Rupees 506.5 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 497.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income stood at Rupees 3,604 crore, up 13.9 percent YoY and 6.3 percent QoQ.

Sequential Momentum Supported by Cost Control

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue improved by Rupees 212.5 crore, while profit increased by Rupees 101.2 crore. Total expenses rose to Rupees 2,764.9 crore in Q3 from Rupees 2,660.1 crore in Q2, a 3.9 percent increase. EPS (basic) improved to Rupees 6.20 from Rupees 5.17 in Q2 and Rupees 5.08 in Q3 FY25, reflecting strong earnings expansion in the December quarter.

Nine-Month Financials Reflect Consistent Performance

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, the company posted Rupees 10,457 crore in revenue from operations, up 15.9 percent from Rupees 9,027 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for 9M FY26 was Rupees 1,606.9 crore, a 15 percent rise over Rupees 1,397.8 crore in 9M FY25. Basic EPS for the nine months stood at Rupees 16.37 versus Rupees 14.23 in the prior year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Aditya Birla Capital. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.

