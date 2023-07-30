 Aditya Birla Capital Allots 4,80,809 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAditya Birla Capital Allots 4,80,809 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Aditya Birla Capital Allots 4,80,809 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of equity shares is ₹10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Aditya Birla Capital Allots 4,80,809 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File Photo

Aditya Birla Capital on Saturday announced the allotment 4,80,809 equity shares to employees as stock option under ABCL Scheme 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

The face value of equity shares is ₹10 each.

with this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company will increase from ₹25,96,17,22,920 to ₹25,96,65,31,010.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹193.95, up by 1.23 percent.

Read Also
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Allots 3,200 Equity Shares As ESOPs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aditya Birla Capital Allots 4,80,809 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Aditya Birla Capital Allots 4,80,809 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

FPIs' Buying Spree Continues; Invest ₹45,365 Cr In Equities In July

FPIs' Buying Spree Continues; Invest ₹45,365 Cr In Equities In July

Digital Lending and FedEx Scams: How to Identify These Frauds and Protect Yourself

Digital Lending and FedEx Scams: How to Identify These Frauds and Protect Yourself

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: IDFC FIRST Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹765.16 Cr; NTPC Net Profit Rises To...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: IDFC FIRST Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹765.16 Cr; NTPC Net Profit Rises To...

NTPC Profit Rises 23% To ₹4,907 Cr In Q1FY24

NTPC Profit Rises 23% To ₹4,907 Cr In Q1FY24