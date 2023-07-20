 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Allots 3,200 Equity Shares As ESOPs
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Allots 3,200 Equity Shares As ESOPs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Allots 3,200 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Thursday announced the allotment of 3,200 equity shares to employees as stock option under the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company will increase from ₹ 9,48,86,18,680 to ₹ 9,48,86,50,680.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹214.05, up by 0.12 percent.

