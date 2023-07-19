 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Allots 4,935 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹5 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Allots 4,935 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | File photo

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Wednesday announced the allotment of 4,935 Equity Shares to employees as stock option under ESOP Scheme 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company shall increase from ₹1,44,01,86,145 to ₹1,44,02,10,820.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd Shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd on Wednesday at 12:23 pm IST were at ₹381.60, down by 0.052 perent.

article-image
