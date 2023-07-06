 Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Announces Equity Shares As ESOPs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAditya Birla Fashion And Retail Announces Equity Shares As ESOPs

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Announces Equity Shares As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Announces Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Aditya Birla Retail and Fashion Limited announced the allotment of 30,349 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Face Value

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

Paid-up capital

With this allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from ₹ 9,48,83,15,190 to ₹ 9,48,86,18,680.

Aditya Birla Retail and Fashion Limited Shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Retail and Fashion Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹213.50, up by 1.38 percent.

Read Also
Aditya Birla Capital Allots 12,66,126 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Carborundum Universal Announces 13,288 equity shares As ESOPs

Carborundum Universal Announces 13,288 equity shares As ESOPs

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Announces Equity Shares As ESOPs

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Announces Equity Shares As ESOPs

Ingka Centres' Newest Destination, 'Lykli' Puts India In Front And Centre Of The retail sales

Ingka Centres' Newest Destination, 'Lykli' Puts India In Front And Centre Of The retail sales

Paytm Allots 51,619 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Paytm Allots 51,619 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Vinati Organics Subscribes To Additional Shares Of Veeral Organics Worth Rs 7.70 Cr

Vinati Organics Subscribes To Additional Shares Of Veeral Organics Worth Rs 7.70 Cr