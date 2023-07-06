Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Announces Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Aditya Birla Retail and Fashion Limited announced the allotment of 30,349 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Face Value

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

Paid-up capital

With this allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from ₹ 9,48,83,15,190 to ₹ 9,48,86,18,680.

Aditya Birla Retail and Fashion Limited Shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Retail and Fashion Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹213.50, up by 1.38 percent.

