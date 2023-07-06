 Aditya Birla Capital Allots 12,66,126 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd on Thursday announced the allotment of 12,66,126 equity shares to employees as stock option under ABCL Scheme 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Face Value

Paid-up capital

With this allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the company will increase from ₹ 25,94,69,51,060 to ₹ 25,95,96,12,320.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday at 1:52 pm IST were at Rs 188.70, down by 0.079 percent.

