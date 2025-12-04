India's Cybersecurity Product Revenues To Grow $6 Billion By 2026: Data Security Council

File Image |

New Delhi: India's cybersecurity product revenues are expected to grow to around USD 6 billion by 2026, the Data Security Council of India said on Thursday.IT industry body Nasscom's data security arm has estimated Indian cybersecurity product companies earned revenue of USD 4.46 billion in 2025.

"India cybersecurity product companies revenue is set for healthy growth in 2026. It is estimated to reach USD 5.98 billion in 2026," DSCI CEO Vinayak Godse said at Annual Information Security Summit 2025.He said that the segment has grown 4 times in the last 5 years."The segment grew 25 per cent year-on-year in 2025," Godse said.

He said artificial intelligence (AI) will be an important factor that will have an impact on the segment."It is a greenfield for the segment. We are still trying to figure out the impact of AI. We are also seeing the geopolitics scenario at present has made the market conducive for India cybersecurity companies," Godse said.

He said India cybersecurity firms have been primarily catering to the domestic and US market but new geographies, especially Middle East, are emerging as new destinations for them.DSCI (Data Security Council Of India), lead researcher and insights, Neha Mishra said that there are more than 400 cybersecurity product companies in India with Karnataka, Delhi NCR and Maharashtra being key hubs for the segment.

She said that digitisation push under Digital India, compliance to Digital Personal Data Protection Act compliance, cloud initiatives etc will be key drivers in the growth of the segment.

