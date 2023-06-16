Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Rewards Employees With Shares Worth Rs 57,215 As Stock Options |

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on Friday allotted 13,643 shares worth Rs 57,215 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 5 each were allocated under the Restricted Stock Units under ESOP Scheme 2021.

The company in the regulatory filing said, "The said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects."

Post the allotment Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's paid-up equity share capital moved up to Rs 1,44,01,86,145 consisting of 28,80,37,229 shares of face value of Rs 5 each from the earlier Rs 144,01,17,930 consisting of 28,80,23,586 shares.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on Friday at 12:58 pm IST were at Rs 370.65, down by 0.18 per cent.