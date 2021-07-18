Adani Group rejigs airport business leadership; to relocate AAHL head office from Mumbai to Ahmedabad

In an organisational rejig, Adani Group has appointed the Mumbai airport's Chief Executive Officer R.K. Jain as its CEO of airports, replacing incumbent Ben Zandi, who will now take over as the CEO of non-aero business at Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The reshuffle comes after Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the group's flagship company for airports business and Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary, last week took management control of the Mumbai Airport International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK group.

Prakash Tulsiani, president (operations) at AAHL, will take over as the CEO of MIAL, according to a communication dated July 17.

Besides, the group has also decided to shift AAHL's head office to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, as per the communication.

MIAL also holds a 74 per cent stake in the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.

In August last year, Adani Group had announced that it would acquire GVK Group's stake in Mumbai airport.