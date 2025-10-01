 Infra.Market Files Confidential IPO Papers With SEBI; Aims To Raise Upto ₹5,500 Crore
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Infra.Market aims to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore via confidential IPO filing with Sebi | Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 1: Tiger Global-backed construction material supply firm Infra.Market has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) worth between Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5,500 crore with market regulator Sebi using the confidential pre-filing route, market sources said on Wednesday.

Fresh Issue and OFS

The proposed IPO would be a combination of a fresh issue of shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, they added.

Confidential Pre-Filing Route

The filing has been made under Sebi's confidential or pre-filing route, which allows companies to share draft offer documents privately with the regulator before making the draft papers public.

When asked, the company's spokesperson declined to disclose any details or timing of the IPO.

Merchant Bankers Appointed

To manage the offering, the company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs, IIFL Capital, HSBC, Jefferies, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Financial Services as its merchant bankers.

IPO Amid Market Boom

The filing comes at a time when the Indian market is experiencing a boom in primary market activity, despite a struggling broader equity market. In 2025, a total of 77 companies have already tapped the mainboard market through IPOs, and several large issues are lined up for this month. Recently, Infra.Market raised Rs 730 crore in a Series G funding round.

About Infra.Market

Founded in 2016 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Infra.Market is a construction material supply firm offering end-to-end solutions across the construction value chain.

The platform delivers 15 product categories, including concrete, walling solutions, steel, pipes & fittings, MDF, plywood, laminates, tiles, paints, modular kitchens, electricals, appliances, and consumer durables.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

