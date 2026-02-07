 Karur Vysya Bank Expands Footprint With Inauguration Of 900th Branch In Chennai
Karur Vysya Bank Expands Footprint With Inauguration Of 900th Branch In Chennai

Karur Vysya Bank expanded its national footprint by opening its 900th branch in Chennai, strengthening customer access while reflecting strong business growth and rising quarterly profits across retail and MSME segments.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
The private sector lender marked a major expansion milestone with the opening of its 900th branch in north Chennai | Representational Image

Chennai, Feb 7: Private sector Karur Vysya Bank, strengthening its presence across the country, inaugurated its 900th branch here, a top official said on Saturday.

900th branch inaugurated in Chennai

The bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Babu, formally inaugurated the branch at Tondiarpet in the city.

Senior officials attend inauguration

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department Additional Secretary S Uma, along with senior officials of the bank, was present on the occasion, a statement said.

Focus on accessibility and community connection

“For over a century, Karur Vysya Bank has grown alongside generations of customers by building relationships founded on trust. Even as we embrace technology and modern banking solutions, our focus remains on being accessible, inclusive and personally connected to the communities we serve,” Babu said.

Business and profit figures

The Karur-headquartered bank reported a total business of Rs 2.11 lakh crore as on December 31, 2025. Its net profit for the October–December 2025 quarter stood at Rs 690 crore.

Karur Vysya Bank Reports ₹689.96 Cr Profit In Q3 FY26, Operating Profit Rises 15% YoY
article-image

Range of services at new branch

The new branch will offer a comprehensive range of banking services, providing customers access to tailored financial solutions across retail, MSME and institutional banking, enabling seamless and efficient services under one roof, the statement said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

