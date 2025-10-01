 Gross GST Collection Rises 9% To ₹1.89 Lakh Crore In September, Boosted By Rate Rationalisation
Gross GST collection rose 9.1 per cent to over Rs 1.89 lakh crore in September on the back of increased sales due to rate rationalisation, as per government data released on Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Gross GST collection rises 9% to Rs 1.89 lakh crore in September 2025 | Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 1: Gross GST collection rose 9.1 per cent to over Rs 1.89 lakh crore in September on the back of increased sales due to rate rationalisation, as per government data released on Wednesday.

Comparison with Previous Year

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.73 lakh crore in September 2024. Last month, the collection was Rs 1.86 lakh crore. The gross domestic revenue grew 6.8 per cent to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while tax from imports rose 15.6 per cent to Rs 52,492 crore in September.

Rise in Refunds

However, GST refunds also rose to 40.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28,657 crore. Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.60 lakh crore in September 2025, recording 5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Impact of GST 2.0

GST rate rationalisation, which came into force on September 22, has been reflected in the GST numbers. Prices of as many as 375 items, including kitchen staples to electronics, from medicines and equipment to automobiles, got cheaper from September 22 as GST 2.0 reforms came into effect.

