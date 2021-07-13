Adani Group takes over Mumbai International Airport from GVK Group

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group following the MIAL Board Meeting earlier today. This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.

MIAL is India’s second busiest airport by both passenger and cargo traffic. With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25% airport footfalls. With the addition of MIAL, AAHL will now also control 33% of India’s air cargo traffic.

While the world navigates its way out of an unprecedented crisis, post-pandemic demand for air travel in India and the rest of the world is expected to surge. The International Air Transport Association expects global passenger traffic to recover to 88% of pre-COVID levels by 2022 and exceed pre-COVID levels in 2023.