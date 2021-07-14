Adani Electricity Mumbai relaunches 5-star rated refrigerator purchase programme; offers discounts

In a bid to promote Energy Conservation & Energy Efficiency, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), under MERC guidelines has relaunched energy efficient 5 star rated refrigerator purchase programme for its Residential consumers. Under the programme, AEML is offering discount between 47 to 56% on new purchase / exchange of old refrigerator and additional rebate on exchange of old double door refrigerator. Purchasing 5 star rated refrigerator will help consumers to reduce their monthly electricity bills as refrigerator is on for 24 hours a day.

So far AEML has offered three similar programs in the past and distributed 25,000 energy efficient 5 star ceiling fans and 6500 refrigerators at subsidised cost for its residential consumers. To help maximum consumers to get benefit, this year, AEML has offered 20,000 refrigerators for its residential consumers.

To register, consumer can visit www.adanielectricity.com or call 19122.

Speaking on the relaunch of 5-star refrigerator program for its residential consumes, AEML spokesperson said, “Since energy efficient 5 Star Refrigerator cost more, AEML has tried to bridge the price gap by offering some rebate to promote energy efficiency & to facilitate its consumers purchase energy efficient appliances. By using energy efficient appliances, apart from saving on energy, consumers would also be contributing to saving carbon emissions going into the air.”



AEML residential customers interested to purchase 5-star refrigerator needs to register by calling 24x7 toll free no -19122 or can visit AEML website – www.adanielectricity.com. They need to share mandatory information in their registration form like – Name, AEML Customer Account Number and their Contact details. AEML has tie-up with Godrej Appliances for this program under which they will be able to buy single door 192 litre refrigerator.

The actual price of refrigerator is in range of Rs. 23500 to 25,500 whereas under this program, customers will be able to purchase refrigerator between Rs. 12,300 to Rs. 13,800 depending on the offer they are selecting – New or Exchange of old refrigerator / double door refrigerator. Please note that Models are subject to availability and prices may change.