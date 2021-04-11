Neelkanth review: Brilliant piece of imagination

1+9+8+2+1+9+8+6 = 44, a sum total of both digits (4+4) = 8. Never, before in the last two decades of doing book reviews, I have been given a numerical start to a book. Trust me, it is with a reason which shall be revealed in due course of time during this read.

‘Neelkanth’ means ‘the blue throated one’, a term often referred to Lord Shiva. According to a mythological tale, during the churning of the ocean (samudra manthan) by God (Devas) and Demons (Asuras) in order to extract Amrit, the ocean threw up poison too. Lord Shiva consumed and accumulated this poison in his throat, which made it turn blue.

The authors, Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg, have done lot of intellectual churning in their very first attempt at fiction, which is certain to have a captivating effect on readers' minds.