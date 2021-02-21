Trail Of The Tiger review: An insightful account of rise of Uddhav Thackeray in politics

Uddhav held his first photography exhibition, titled ‘Live and Let Live,’ at the Jehangir Art Gallery in 1999. The rules of politics are different from those of the jungle and a seasoned politician like Balasaheb knew that the political jungle was not about ‘live and let live,’ but the survival of the fittest. On the backdrop of the emerging bitterness between Uddhav and his cousin Raj Thackeray, the Sena chief knew that there was more humanity and warmth in the deep woods than in the city’s concrete jungle.

Passing away of Balasaheb Thackeray and rise of Narendra Modi as new the Hindu Hriday Samrat, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray in seats of power, the ever-changing prism of family equations and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) dilemma to deal with the tug of war in the Hindutva camp is what ‘Trail Of The Tiger’ leads you to.

As you go deeper and deeper into the woods, page after page, one thing keeps resurfacing repeatedly: that even today the name Balasaheb Thackeray echoes in the jungles of Maharashtra politics. Just as it makes its magnanimous presence felt on the cover of this book, though the book is mainly about his son Uddhav Thackeray’s journey from a professional photographer in an advertising firm to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. Minus Balasaheb from the cover, and what remains is just an image of Uddhav Thackeray — a mirror image of that in real life.

Book: Trail Of The Tiger: Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray: A Journey

Author: Radheshyam Jadhav

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Pages: 220

Price: Rs 599