Sanjay Jha's 'The Great Unravelling: India after 2014' is an unbiased account of Indian polity

In Mahabharata, Kuru King Dhritarashtra’s advisor Sanjaya’s job was not as hard, until he had to tell Dhritarashtra the news of the death of his hundred sons at the hands of Bhima at different points of time in Kurukshetra.

Today, the former spokesperson of Indian National Congress (INC) party and author of this book, Sanjay Jha, has a tougher task on hand as compared to that of Sanjaya.

Vocabulary, when infused with creative intelligence, has its own charm. ‘Politainment’ is one such term from the author’s mind-lab, a glimpse of which we get throughout the read. After all, Jha himself had been the most vocal part of it for a sizable number of years.

‘The Great Unraveling’ offers meaningful insight into the realm of contemporary politics and drops a hint or two at probable solutions to take the polity back to a ‘Congressial’ mode. As a reader or even as a student of the subject, this book offers a mirror image of past and present.