'Why should Akshay Kumar recommend me?' asks Mere Desh Ki Dharti actor Inaamulhaq

Inaamulhaq, who has acted in films like Airlift, Jolly LLB 2, Manto, and the web series Maharani, will be seen as Pappan Khan in Mere Desh Ki Dharti. Directed by Faraz Haider, it will release on May 6.

Opening up about the project, Inaamulhaq shares, “Mere Desh Ki Dharti is not a remake. It has the same issue of farmers that has been prevalent for many years. We all feel sad reading about farmers committing suicide. But we don’t pay heed to it; we just pick up our bags and go off to work. We can’t do anything though we want to do something for them. We are trying to address this issue. We have tried not to be preachy but have tried to give some alternative solutions.”

The actor has been very selective about choosing films. “I am not doing many films. I want to do certain cinema which has some important concerns to address. I want to do films, not that I have come here to sit ideally. I do get offered a few films, but after reading the script, I feel whether I should take up this film just for a small amount or for good roles. So, I wait until I get something close to my heart. Most of the casting directors don’t consider me for any role,” he reveals.

Inaamulhaq has shared screen space with big Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and more. Yet he hasn’t received famous awards. “Yes, I have done Airlift and Jolly LLB 2 with Akshay. I did 10 films in the last 10 years. I did Pagalpanti with Anees Bazmee too. For Nakkash, I got a few awards but nothing major as there is a different rule for actors like us. Haathi cheentiyon ko rond dete hai," he explains.

When asked if he thinks Akshay could recommend him for roles, he says, “Akshay Kumar is not a director. I have done films with him, and he has admired my performances and said, ‘Paaji tussi great kaam karte ho’. This compliment coming from him is a big thing for me. But I don’t think he should recommend me. Why should he? I don’t believe in it. If I get anything, I should get it on my merit or talent.”

On a parting note, he talks about being an ‘outsider’ in Bollywood. “We are all outsiders as we come from somewhere or the other. I feel if you are talented, you will get work, but if you are not talented, nothing matters. Opportunities do matter, but finally, it’s destiny. If work has to come, it will surely come to you,” he concludes.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:00 AM IST