'We were not satisfied with the...': Akshay Kumar gives an update on his OTT debut 'The End'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's digital debut ‘The End’ which was announced in 2019, has been delayed once again after the makers and Amazon Prime was not satisfied with certain elements.

The production was supposed to start by the end of this year. However, a report by News18 states that it has been delayed further.

Akshay Kumar said, “We were going to start this year but we were not satisfied with the screenplay. Amazon was not satisfied, so we are still working on it and if everything goes well, we should start by next year’s beginning.”

During an event, producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, said his team is currently working on several series with Amazon, besides ‘The End’.

Malhotra's banner had previously produced thriller series ‘Breathe’ and its second season as well as Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Durgamati’.

"The End", which will mark Kumar's debut in the OTT space, is reportedly a survival thriller set in the future.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. He has plenty of projects in the pipeline, including 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Mission Cinderella', 'OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2', 'Production 41', 'Selfiee' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Trade experts have already set their expectations on his latest action-comedy "Bachchhan Paandey", hoping that the film would break the box office records when it opens in cinemas on March 18.

In an interview with PTI, Kumar said he is not exactly zen-like before a release, but he also doesn't lose his mind over a film's prospect.

"It isn't that I am completely chill. I do feel the pre-release anxiety, which should be there. The pressure of the result is there, if the audience will like my work, like the film, that's there. But there's something I follow since I started working in the industry.

"If a film doesn't work, I feel terrible the next day and then in two days, I'll move on to some other film. Some people start brooding, thinking, 'Why did the film not work?' I don't do that," the 54-year-old actor said.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:19 AM IST