'We are just shopkeepers in Shah Rukh Khan's mall': Ranveer Singh heaps praise on SRK's legacy in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', recently gushed over Shah Rukh Khan and praised him for his contribution to Indian cinema.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Ranveer said that SRK is 'true greatness', and that he is a pioneer in Indian entertainment.

"Inhone jo mall banaya hai usmein hum apni dukaan chalaa rahe hai," Ranveer stated, adding that SRK is called the 'King' for a reason.

The actor also mentioned that be it movies, live shows or award shows, SRK is the benchmark for everyone. "He has made Indian entertainment what it is," Ranveer said.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's much-anticipated 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is all set to hit the theatres on May 13. The social comedy also marks the Bollywood debut of 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who will be seen playing Ranveer's wife.

The film revolves around Ranveer's struggles as a father to save her unborn girl child.

Besides Ranveer and Shalini, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 04:47 PM IST