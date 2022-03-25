Watch Video: Madhuri Dixit Nene grooves to 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' with Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the best dancers ever to grace the Bollywood silver screen. Besides being a brilliant actress, Madhuri has time and again won the hearts of the audience with her dance numbers like 'Ek Do Teen', 'Aaja Nachle', 'Dola Re Dola', 'Ghagra', and others.

Almost every film that she featured in was designed to get the best of her dancing skills.

On Friday, the actress treated her fans with with another dance video. Taking to her official Instgaram account, Madhuri shared a short clip in which she can be seen grooving to 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' with actor Sidharth Malhotra.

"Groove mode on with Sidharth! It was absolute fun! Thanks for being a great partner in this one," she captioned the video.

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit recently made her OTT debut with 'The Fame Game', also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. It has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and has been produced by Karan Johar. The series began streaming from February 25 on Netflix.

In the show, Madhuri played a superstar whose life turns upside down when she goes missing all of a sudden. The series received rave reviews from the masses and many claimed that Madhuri single-handedly stole the limelight on the show.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in the film 'Mission Majnu', which will hit theatres on June 10 this year.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:22 PM IST