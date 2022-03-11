Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi takes up 'Bachchhan Paandey' 'Bewafa' challenge on the sets of 'Yudhra'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a man of many talents. Apart from proving his acting prowess from time to time with films like 'Gehraiyanan', the actor is also a prolific dancer and singer. Now the actor took to his social media and shake a leg on Akshay Kumar's 'Bewafa' challenge.

'Bachchhan Paandey' is one of the most awaited films of this season. The song 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' is trending high these days as the lead actor Akshay Kumar gave rise to a 'Bewafa' challenge to the masses.

Recently Siddhant Chaturvedi has been seen dancing with the crew members on the 'Bewafa' challenge on the sets of his upcoming movie 'Yudhra' which is an action film that he is shooting for. He wrote the caption saying -

"Yudhra ke set pe Saare boley Bewafa! @akshaykumar paaji #BachchanPandey🙏😘"

Siddhant Chaturvedi has gained much acclaim from the audience and the critics for his terrific performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. His character of 'Zain' in the film has been adored by the masses and has proved the mettle of his phenomenal acting.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer and the recent song, opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.

On his work front next, Siddhant will soon be seen in the action flick, 'Yudhra', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' and 'Phone Bhoot'.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:39 PM IST