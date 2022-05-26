Watch: Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra's song 'Gulabi' from 'Ittu Si Baat' is a soulful celebration of romance

The makers of 'Ittu Si Baat' are coming up with one of the biggest Bollywood music albums of the year. Singing sensations Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Tony Kakkar, Nakash Aziz, Prateeksha and Vishal Mishra have come together for this album.

Team 'Ittu Si Baat' has launched their latest song 'Gulabi' on Thursday. It is a soulful celebration of romance.

'Gulabi' features Bhupendra Jadawat and Gayatrii Bhhardwaj, who are entangled in a sweet and innocent shroud of love. The track sees the two declare their intimate feelings in grand fashion, surrounded by picturesque locales. Their fresh and young chemistry is one to watch out for, as the duo dive into each other’s love struck eyes.

Talking about the track, composer Vishal Mishra says, “Falling in love is a wonderful journey, and we have tried to capture the pure essence of that journey in Gulabi. This is a song meant for each and every person who has loved in their life”.

The melody exudes a charming vibe that reminds us of evergreen romance, the lyrics too are poignant yet simple.

The sublime tune has been composed by Vishal Mishra, crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra, and penned by Raj Shekhar. The songhas been released on the YouTube channel of Saregama and all leading streaming platforms.

Produced by 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar, 'Ittu Si Baat' is a classic love story.

'Ittu Si Baat' is presented by Laxman Utekar and NH Studioz. It is produced by Laxman Utekar and Narendra Hirawat and is directed by Adnan Ali.

It is all set to release in cinemas on June 17, 2022.