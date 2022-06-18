Watch: Rhea Chakraborty is on a journey of 'finding herself' in nature's lap

Rhea Chakraborty recently dropped a video of herself enjoying her time in the lap of mother nature.

The actress posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen walking up the stairs in a forest and she looks rejuvenated and fresh.

Her latest reel showcases how the actress is planning to spend the weekend and well, it certainly seems that Rhea is all set for a calm natural setting in the lap of nature .

The video sees her walking amid lush greenery. Sharing this, she wrote, “Find yourself… ️#rhenew.”

Rhea is extremely passionate when it comes to beauty, tranquillity, and silence of the nature .

Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen in Rumy Jafry-directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.