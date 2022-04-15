Watch: Ranbir Kapoor kneels down during 'varmala' ceremony after Alia Bhatt screams 'somebody carry me'

After the much-awaited 'Ranbir Weds Alia' on Thursday, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the newly married star couple.

Inside videos from the duo's wedding ceremony have been going viral on the internet. A clip reveals what happened during their varmala (garland exchange) ceremony.

The video shows Ranbir being lifted as Alia tries to put the garland around his neck. After she screams, “Somebody carry me,” Ranbir gets down on his knees and then later kisses her on the lips.

In other pictures shared on social media, the couple can be seen cutting their 3-tier wedding cake and raising a toast post their traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu today.

Giving out major husband goals, Ranbir was seen lifting up Alia Bhatt in his arms as the duo made their first media appearance as husband and wife.

The couple was dressed in white and gold shimmery attire from ace fashion designer Sabyasachi's collection.

Minutes before appearing in front of the media, Alia shared her official wedding pictures with on her Instagram handle.

She wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and a mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:39 AM IST