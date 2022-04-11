Watch: Priyanka Chopra enjoys Korean barbeque, shakes after overeating to make room for more food

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently enjoying her time in Los Angeles, recently shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying Korean barbeque.

Priyanka opted for a pastel pink sweatshirt with matching shorts and had stepped out with cousin Divya Jyoti and friends Akari Kalai, Helena Cassilly, and Paris Carney.

The former Miss World posted a clip on her stories where she can be seen shaking her body to make room for more food.

She captioned it as, "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?"

Chopra Jonas also shared a post with her dogs Diana, Diana, and Gino. She wrote, “Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups,” in the caption.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:44 AM IST