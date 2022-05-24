Watch 'Nikamma' Title Track: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia launch the party anthem of the year

The 2002 chartbuster is recreated all over again for Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty starrer 'Nikamma'. The title track has all of them grooving to the beats of the song, and is a youthful peppy number full of zest.

The song is shot on grand scale, in a massive set up in the city with more than hundred dancers.

Expectations are running high as musician duo Javed-Mohsin join hands with Sabbir Khan again after their acclaimed 'Munna Michael' track, 'Ding Dong'. The song will most certainly rule the charts and become the party song of the season.

Composed by Javed and lyrics by Danish Sabri, the song is sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Dianne Sequira.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' will hit theatres on 17th June 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:29 PM IST