Watch: Neetu Kapoor, 63, dances to 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' and netizens can't keep calm

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor took the internet by storm after a video of her dancing to the peppy number 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' went viral on social media.

Neetu shared the video on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen shaking a leg to the chartbuster on stage. The 63-year-old actress has once again proven that age is just a number for her.

Neetu performed on the track at a friend's wedding.

Watch the video here:

As soon as she shared the video, netizens hailed her performance and called her a graceful dancer.

"Neetu ji aap dancing me hmesha se no.1 hai," a user wrote. Another user commented, "The most underrated actress! Always a natural and beautiful performer".

People also lauded the actress for living her life to the fullest. "It's such a joy to watch you," a fan said.

Neetu Kapoor has been a part of the film industry for five decades now. However, she decided to take a break post her marriage with Rishi Kapoor as she wanted to give more time to her family.

She was last seen on screen in the 2013 film 'Besharam', which featured the late Rishi Kapoor and their son Ranbir Kapoor.

She is now all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with her upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in key roles.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:37 AM IST