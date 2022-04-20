Watch ‘Mere Desh ki Dharti’ Trailer: Divyenndu's social drama is raw, real, and fun

Carnival Motion Pictures, one of the leading production studio from the Dr. Shrikant Bhasi led Carnival Group recently announced the much awaited ‘Mere Desh ki Dharti’. Now, 'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu starrer have finally unveiled the trailer of the film.

A highly relevant social drama, the film brings a social narrative laden with a comic narration and power-packed performances. 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' will be releasing in the theatres near you on May 6, 2022, starring Divyenndu, Anupria Goenka, and Anant Vidhaat in significant roles.

Bringing a rather unspoken and untapped story to the masses, 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' addresses the wide urban and rural divide while also, highlighting the real issues the youth of the country is facing.

Divyenndu and Anant take us on an effortless joyride, full of comical moments and notes of reality— a trailer that stands as a ‘must watch!’ and promising! This movie has been made with over 30 years of dealing and interacting with farmers and understanding their experiences.

Carnival Group associated with Agricultural commodities for over 30 years; with those events and experiences has created what ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ brings to the mainstream cinema— The future of India.

“What Mere Desh Ki Dharti promises is huge— something that the films in the recent times haven’t tapped into yet. The divide between the two worlds, unfortunately. I am extremely excited to share the trailer with the audience and can’t wait for them to accept it with their whole heart, just how we have made it. This film is not only a social drama but a reality away from reality and as a part of this project, I am sure it will make each one of us— agitate, laugh, cry and take back a piece of the new India with them", Divyenndu shares.

'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' also stars a talented cast compromise of Anupriya Goenka, Anant Vidhaat, Rajesh Sharma and others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Faraz Haider, presented by Dr. Shrikant bhasi and produced by Vaishali Sarwankar, Carnival motion pictures. Mere Desh Ki Dharti will hit the screens on 6th May 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:44 AM IST