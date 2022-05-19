Watch: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star Aamir Khan gets a tip on cricket from former Team India coach Ravi Shastri

Aamir Khan who is steadfast with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been doing various activities to create anticipation among the netizens. From introducing the podcast #LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan to instilling curiosity about the music albums among the audience, Aamir seems to be everywhere.

Recently, a video of Aamir went viral where the superstar was seen playing cricket as he left his fans in suspense about the release of the song ‘Kahani’. In the same video, the actor was heard asking if he had a chance to play for one of the IPL teams. As soon as the video went viral, it opened up a new wave of discussion.

A video has now been going viral on social media in which Ravi Shastri is asked if Aamir had a chance in the upcoming IPL league, to which the former Indian cricket coach replied, “He looks good in net. Probably needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams”.

Meanwhile, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is touted to be Aamir's labour of love, is all set to hit the cinema halls on August 11.

The film is an Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead.

Besides Aamir and Bebo, the film also stars Mona Singh and south actor Chaitanya Akkineni in key roles.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:39 PM IST