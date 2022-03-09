Watch Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's story speaks of secrets, truths and deceit

In what looks like a captivating chronicle of thrill and vengeance, the trailer of the upcoming drama-thriller 'Jalsa' was unveiled today.

Headlined by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, the film reflects on a gripping story of human emotions.

'Jalsa’s gripping trailer introduces the two lead characters – Maya (Vidya Balan) and Rukshana (Shefali Shah), a world with chaos around them, secrets and lies, truths and deceit and a life-altering incident that ruffles the world around them. What follows is a duel of redemption and retribution.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Jalsa' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa Sharma and Suresh Triveni.

The film also stars an amazing ensemble of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav and the young Surya Kasibhatla and Shafeen Patel.

'Jalsa' is all set to premiere on Prime Video on March 18.

“'Jalsa' is a drama peppered with the right amount of thrill. The film attempts to deliver a compelling story of secrets, truths, ironies laced with powerful, emotionally complex performances by Vidya and Shefali and the rest of the ensemble,” director Suresh Triveni shared.

Advertisement

“With every film I do, my attempt is to tell a new story and be a different person from the characters I’ve played so far, and 'Jalsa' ticked those boxes.” said Vidya Balan who plays Maya Menon, a journalist in the film.

She added, “'Jalsa' gave me the opportunity to delve into the gray and it’s been a very challenging, enriching, and fulfilling experience for me as an actor. Also teaming up with Suresh again on a film that is poles apart from our previous project - 'Tumhari Sulu', was so exciting. Working with a bunch of wonderful actors, particularly Shefali Shah has been a highlight for me.”

Shefali Shah shared, “There are certain stories, you can't not be a part of, 'Jalsa' was one such experience for me. Unlike my recent portrayals, my role as Rukshana in 'Jalsa' is a complete contrast. However, the vulnerabilities and dilemmas that of a mother are like any other and living through them has been really fulfilling as an artist. It feels great to know that our hard work shall reach such a huge number of viewers at once and I am sure Jalsa will resonate with them."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:18 PM IST