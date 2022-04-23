Watch: 'Dasvi' star Yami Gautam and Amitabh Bachchan have THIS in common - check it out

From taking up the mannerism of an IPS office to delivering the dialogue in a pure Haryanvi accent, Yami Gautam Dhar has nailed her character of an IPS, Jyoti Deswal in her recent release 'Dasvi'.

The talented actress has a perfect hand on her skills to quickly catch anything that comes her way, which is quite evident after looking at the behind the scene video of 'Dasvi' shared by the director Tushar Jalota.

Recently, the director of 'Dasvi' Tushar Jalota shared a short glimpse of a BTS video from the sets of 'Dasvi' on his social media in which Yami is in the frame depicting the dialogue in Bachchan style. He wrote the caption -

"@yamigautam channelling her inner Bachchan under the watchful eye of @bachchan. @amitabhbachchan Sir 🙌 Trivia - Hand on the waist was Abhishek’s idea !! #Dasvi bts"

Meanwhile, Yami has an exciting slate ahead of her with Anirudhh Roy Choudhary’s 'Lost', 'OMG2' with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, 'Dhoom Dham', and a few more unannounced projects.

