Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi and Faruk Kabir open up on 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2'

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

The intriguing and action-packed trailer of Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi's Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha was officially released by the makers on Wednesday. The film, directed and written by Faruk Kabir, will hit the big screens on July 8.

The trailer shows a determined Sameer (Vidyut), who is looking for his missing daughter Nandini and will stop at nothing to bring her home. Shivaleeka essays the role of Nargis, Sameer's wife.

During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the lead actors and the director opened up about the film and shared their experiences of working with each other. Faruk says, "Both Khuda Haafiz Chapter 1 and 2 are inspired by my favourite story Ramayan. Metaphorically, Khuda Haafiz is about a husband who went to a foreign land to save his wife. And this time, it is their agni pariksha aur ye soch ke ye film likhi gayi hai. The story is about what the couple goes through in this agni pariksha. This time, the story is braver. Also, we did face a lot of challenges as we shot the film in live locations, and there were no sets. The film has been shot very honestly without any gimmickry. That's always a challenging task."

Praising Vidyut and Shivaleeka, Faruk shares, "Both the actors' roles in this film are not straightforward. When you watch Khuda Haafiz, you will realise that the people towards the end of the film are completely different from those you met at the beginning of the film. The characters are affected by the things that happen in their lives. So it is always challenging to work with actors in live circumstances."

He is all praise for Vidyut. "Vidyut is known for performing high-octane stunts-based actions. But this is emotional action. It was, in fact, a challenge for Vidyut to perform the action in a new way, which he has successfully managed to do. All the action was live and raw. There was no body double," he adds.

Talking about her role in the film, Shivaleeka shares, "The journey has been fulfilling. From the first part to the second part, there has been a complete transformation. It is very intense. You will see a lot of layers to Nargis and a lot more of what a woman deals with. Her journey and her relationship change after something so big happen in her life. The rare combination of innocence and courage is something that people will see, and everyone will be able to relate to it."

Vidyut adds, "It was an honour to work with Kumar Mangat Pathak (Founder and MD, Panorama Studios), Faruk and Shivaleeka for the second time. It's very fascinating how Khuda Haafiz has been going and the way we've succeeded with it. I feel very fortunate. Whoever loves their child or wife will definitely like the film."

The trailer gives a glimpse of the action star's fierce side. Also, besides action, the film has a lot of emotional elements. Vidyut, who appears tough physically, reveals whether doing such a kind of a film breaks him emotionally or mentally. "I disconnect very easily. So when I'm on the set, I'm that person, and when I leave, I come out of that character. Sometimes, some things stay. But I enjoy performing," he concludes.