'Unbelievable': Twitter in disbelief as Singer KK dies in Kolkata |

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has passed away post his performance in Kolkata.

Delhi-born playback singer shot to fame with iconic numbers — Chor Aaye Woh Galiya (Maachis), Yaaro Dosti Badi Hi Haseen hai (Rockford) and Sach Keh Rah Hai (RHTDM).

After the news of the death of the popular singer broke, Twitter was in shock. While many paid tributes, several others expressed disbelief over the loss.

Check the reactions here:

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

Heartbreaking news. Have grown up listening to KK’s songs through college days! Too young to go. 💔



Condolences to his grieving family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/qMBdq9Y31I — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 31, 2022

Unbelievable!!!

Renowned singer KK died after falling sick during his performance at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. Rest in peace.#KK #RIP #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/61qbMNJ6C8 — REMO (@remo24x7) May 31, 2022

Terrible Terrible news. Singer KK passes away after a live performance in Kolkata. He apparently fell ill after the performance tonight. Oh God, this is just unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/sZeAbmx9Zp — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 31, 2022

Read Also Sidhu Moose Wala begins his last journey, huge crowds gather to pay tribute