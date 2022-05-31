 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

'Unbelievable': Twitter in disbelief as Singer KK dies in Kolkata

Delhi-born playback singershot to fame with iconic numbers — Chor Aaye Woh Galiya (Maachis), Yaaro Dosti Badi Hi Haseen hai (Rockford) and Sach Keh Rah Hai (RHTDM).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
'Unbelievable': Twitter in disbelief as Singer KK dies in Kolkata |

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has passed away post his performance in Kolkata.

Delhi-born playback singer shot to fame with iconic numbers — Chor Aaye Woh Galiya (Maachis), Yaaro Dosti Badi Hi Haseen hai (Rockford) and Sach Keh Rah Hai (RHTDM).

After the news of the death of the popular singer broke, Twitter was in shock. While many paid tributes, several others expressed disbelief over the loss.

Check the reactions here:

Read Also
Sidhu Moose Wala begins his last journey, huge crowds gather to pay tribute
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywood'Unbelievable': Twitter in disbelief as Singer KK dies in Kolkata

RECENT STORIES

Singer KK dies while performing in Kolkata

Singer KK dies while performing in Kolkata

Supreme Court to live stream court proceedings soon, plans to own exclusive platform

Supreme Court to live stream court proceedings soon, plans to own exclusive platform

Clicked selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends, says NCB’s controversial witness Kiran Gosavi

Clicked selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends, says NCB’s controversial witness Kiran Gosavi

Mumbai: BMC Corporators across parties lose wards to quota candidates; check the list here

Mumbai: BMC Corporators across parties lose wards to quota candidates; check the list here

Mumbai: Man convicted for schoolgirl’s rape-murder

Mumbai: Man convicted for schoolgirl’s rape-murder