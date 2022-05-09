Tiger Shroff starts shooting for final schedule of 'Ganapath' in Leh Ladakh

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is popular among the masses for his kickass stunt scenes, is back with yet another thriller. The star is currently shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming film 'Ganapath' in Leh Ladakh.

Tiger took to his social media and shared a happy picture of kickstarting the shoot from the sets of the film in Leh Ladakh. “Ganapath Final Sched, Let's Go🔥🔥🔥♥️," he wrote.

The actor is currently shooting for a challenging and interesting schedule in Ladakh which requires a certain kind of physicality and training.

Post that, he will start preparing for 'Rambo' and he will start 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:02 PM IST