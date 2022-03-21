'The Kashmir Files' must be watched by all Indians, says Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan has become the latest celebrity to come out in support of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest film 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

On Sunday, Aamir visited the national capital to attend a fan event for the SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR'.

On being asked by the media if he had watched 'The Kashmir Files', Aamir said in Hindi, "Ji zaroor dekhunga main...Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hain jo dil dukta hain usme...jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua hain, wo dukh ki baat hain...aur aise film jo bani hain uss topic pe woh yakennan har Hindustani ko dekhna chaiye (Yes, I will definitely see. The story is a part of our history and whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad. Any film on such a topic must be seen by all Indians)."

He added, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it. I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful."

'The Kashmir Files', which has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office so far, features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others.

