Suhana Khan REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' look: 'My dad is 56...'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent his fans into a tizzy on Saturday after he dropped his first official look from his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

In the picture, he can be seen flaunting his eight-pack abs and long hair tied up in a messy bun.

Fans have been going gaga over the actor's transformation and joining the bandwagon now is none other than his daughter Suhana Khan.

Suhana shared the picture on her Instagram handle and heaped praises on her daddy dearest.

"Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses," she wrote.

As soon as she shared the post, Deanne Panday, who is a close friend of the Khans, dropped a comment under it: "56 and the best dad".

'Call My Agent Bollywood' actress Radhika Seth had a rather hilarious response to Suhana's post. "Im 25 and I cant touch my toes," she wrote.

For the unversed, Suhana, who had recently shifted to Mumbai after completing her studies in New York, never fails to make heads turn with her stunning photos and social media posts.

The star kid enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often shares her mesmerising pictures on the photo-sharing app.

Suhana is all set to mark her OTT debut soon alongside Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The trio will feature in Zoya Akhtar's next, which is touted to be an adaptation of the renowned 'Archie Comics'.

On the other hand, SRK's 'Pathaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:24 AM IST