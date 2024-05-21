 BTS To Be Investigated For Alleged Chart Manipulation By KOCCA: Report
BTS faced accusations of engaging in Sajaegi, or chart manipulation that date back to 2017

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
The legal battle at HYBE is getting more and more intense with the growing disagreement over subsidiary power and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) has declared that it is looking into claims that BTS engaged in Sajaegi or chart manipulation.

As per the reports on May 21, the KOCCA, under the Ministry of Culture, had confirmed receipt of an official complaint regarding the iconic K-pop band and the accusations of chart manipulation.

HYBE Refuses Allegations Against BTS 

The K-pop boy band, consisting of seven members -- BTS Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, Taehyung, and J-Hope, is still facing accusations of engaging in chart-rigging tactics that date back to 2017. 

HYBE, the company which represents BTS, has refuted these allegations time and time again. Korean media sources reportedly state that complaints were first filed with the Ministry of Culture before being moved to the KOCCA.

The investigating team has been contacting HYBE to examine the accusations. Many K-fans considered this claim as false and felt that it was an attempt to undermine the group's success.

Investigation On BTS Begins

According to the report, KOCCA is thinking about requesting assistance from courts or investigators if needed. According to Sports Kyunghyang, KOCCA is also able to ask music streaming firms for information. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will get the results of a committee's evaluation after it is finished.

