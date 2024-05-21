 Illegal 3 Release Date: When & Where To Watch Neha Sharma & Akshay Oberoi's Web Series
The courtroom drama is directed by Sahir Raza and written by Reshu Nath

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Illegal Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Neha Sharma & Akshay Oberoi's Series | A still from the trailer

Neha Sharma and Akshay Oberoi are gearing up for the release of the third season of Illegal. Following the success of the previous seasons, the makers have decided to release the third season, which is scheduled to premiere in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Illegal Season 3

The upcoming season is scheduled to premiere on May 29, 2024. The courtroom drama will stream on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform recently shared the show's trailer on social media and revealed its streaming date.

Plot 

The drama centres around a female character named Niharika Singh, a lawyer hired by a private firm. She consistently receives cases that are different from what she was originally hired for. The story becomes intriguing when she uncovers hidden truths and dark secrets related to the cases she works on.

Cast and production

The much-anticipated courtroom drama features Neha Sharma and Akshay Oberoi along with Kubbra Sait as Maher Salam, Asheema Vardaan, Ira Dubey, Parul Gulati as Devika Jaitley, Piyush Mishra as Janardhan Jaitley, Satyadeep Mishra as Puneet Tandon and Zayn Marie Khan in the key roles. 

The series is directed by Sahir Raza and written by Reshu Nath. It is produced by Juggernaut Productions. 

