Sonu Sood meets girl he helped overcome spinal defect a few months ago

Sonu Sood caught the nation's attention once again by meeting Janhvi, a poor girl he helped a few months ago.

Janhvi suffered from a spinal disorder since birth. Because of this, the young girl could not even stand properly. A doctor suggested surgery for the same that would have cost more than 8 Lakhs, an amount his father couldn't bear. All thanks to Sonu Sood, who stepped up and immediately helped Janhvi with the needed surgery.

Today, Janhvi and her father went to Shirdi to meet Sonu Sood and pay their regards. While speaking about the same, the actor said, "It fills my heart with joy to watch the young girl stand on her own and even walk! Watching her smile made all our efforts worth it. I wish Janhvi all the best for life."

During the lockdown, Sonu garnered love and appreciation from all corners of the nation, when he helped the migrant workers to reach home safely.

He also helped people who had lost their jobs, the ones who were searching for hospital beds and medicines, and anyone else who reached out to him for help.

On the film front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in 'Prithviraj' in which Akshay Kumar plays the titular role. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

The actor is currently in South Africa to host the latest season of the adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies'.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:03 PM IST