Sonal Chauhan joins 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon

Om Raut's upcoming film 'Adipurush' has a new addition to its cast. Sonal Chauhan has officially joined the star cast of the film and the diva will feature alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the magnum opus. The mythological film, which is a re-telling of the Ramayana, will have the 'Jannat' actress playing a key character.

While speaking to a leading daily and when asked about the speculations going on about her being part of the film the actress confirmed it, and said, “Yes, I’m a part of 'Adipurush' and I’m excited about it. It’s a very different world from the kind of work I’ve done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus that is 'Adipurush'.”

This is Sonal’s first mythological project and it will be very exciting to see her talent shine on the big screen in such a role.

A source informs The Free Press Journal that the film is undergoing heavy post production along with VFX and has delayed its release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on August 12.

The film, helmed by Om Raut, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Apart from 'Adipurush', the actress will also be seen in the film 'The Ghost'. Sonal replaced Jacqueline Fernandes, who was initially roped in to play the lead role in 'The Ghost' and the film marks Sonal and Nagarjuna's first collaboration. The high-octane action entertainer is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:34 PM IST