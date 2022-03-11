Shreya Ghoshal Birthday Special: From 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Ghoomar', melodious songs crooned by the singer

The queen of melody, Shreya Ghoshal, is all set to ring in her 38th birthday on Saturday.

One of the highest-paid and most accomplished singers in India, Shreya is a recepient of four National Awards, and numerous state awards and Filmfare awards.

She is also the first singer to have her wax statue at the Indian wing of Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi.

Born on March 12, 1984, in a Bengali family, Shreya began learning music at the age of four. At the age of six, she started her formal training in classical music. She participated in the television music reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma' when she was 16 and was even declared the winner.

It was on the show that she was noticed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother, and thus, Shreya marked her playback singing debut in Bollywood with Bhansali's 'Devdas' in 2002, and since then, there has been no looking back for her.

Over the years, Shreya has lent her voice to more than 2,500 songs in over 20 different languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Assamese, Nepali, Bhojpuri, French, Urdu, Sanskrit, Tulu, Gujarati and Punjabi.

On the personal front, Shreya married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on February 5, 2015, in a traditional Bengali ceremony. The couple dated for almost 10 years, before tying the knot. In May 2021, they became parents to a baby boy, whom they named Devyaan.

On Shreya's birthday, here's a look at some of the most popular and melodious songs crooned by the singer:

Dola Re Dola

Teri Ore

Piyu Bole

Main Agar Kahoon

Mere Dholna

Barso Re Megha

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu

Thodi Der

Ghoomar

