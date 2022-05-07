Sexy Katrina Kaif holds a shirtless Vicky Kaushal close in steamy new photo

One of the hottest couples of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, set the internet on fire with their latest pool picture on social media.

Katrina took to her Instagram handle to drop a steamy new photo of the couple. The actress can be seen wearing a white swimsuit, while Vicky chose to ditch his shirt as he took a dip in the pool with his wifey-dearest.

In the photo, the 'Bharat' actress can be snuggling in her husband's arms as they look straight into the camera.

"Me and mine", she captioned the post.

Check out the photo here:

As soon as she shared the picture, 'VicKat' fans couldn't keep calm and they bombarded the comments section with fire emoticons. Some also mentioned how the two actors look made for each other.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:21 AM IST