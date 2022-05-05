Watch Video: Vicky Kaushal's fan gets emotional after meeting him

If one saw the tough side of Vicky Kaushal in Uri, his soft heart was on display when he met his fans.

Vicky can be seen being very generous to her fan made her emotional. She became so emotional after meeting him that she couldn't hold back her tears and broke down.

Vicky is seen asking her name, to which she responds, "Rimjhim." "Rimjhim?" asks Vicky.

"Yes," she replied.

"That's a bada pyara naam," he said.

The fan then asked, "Can I just hug you?"

She then informs him that she rescheduled her flight especially to meet him. "Good," he says. Dekho aap mil liye," the actor replied.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:11 PM IST